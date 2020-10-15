New books

FUNDING from the Junta de Andalucia has allowed the council to purchase 400 new books from local sources in order to increase the stock available to borrow from public libraries in both Almuñecar and La Herradura.

Paraglider accident

THE pilot of a paraglider was injured after his glider aircraft came down heavily onto the A-4050 near the town of Otivar. A Guardia Civil helicopter and an ambulance attended with the pilot being taken to the Motril Hospital.

Safety poster

Nerja Council has had a special poster designed which is being placed in every bus shelter in the municipality to remind residents and visitors using the bus to remember to wear a mask at all times to stop the spread of the Covid-19

Disabled spaces

ALERT to the ongoing needs of those suffering from disabilities, a number of new disabled parking spaces have been created for blue badge holders in Calle Juan Aguayo in the town of Tore del Mar.

Sad discovery

FOLLOWING alerts from neighbours, officers from Motril Fire Brigade visited the home of a 52-year-old woman who lived alone and when they received no answer to their knocking, broke down the door of her apartment and found that she had died.

No food

THE Council in Velez-Malaga blames the Junta de Andalucia for the fact that more than 1,000 children in the city are not receiving school meals due to a disagreement between the Junta and the companies that supply the food.

Elderly support

THE mayor of Motril, Luisa María Garcia Chamorro, visited three centres for the elderly in order to deliver a supply of face masks, to thank the workers at the centre for what they do and to confirm the town’s commitment to protect the vulnerable.