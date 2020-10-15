Italy added to quarantine list in latest blow for British holidaymakers, the Transport Secretary revealed this afternoon.

RETURNING British travellers will have to isolate for 14 days from 4am on Sunday, October 18.

Announcing the new restrictions, Grant Shapps posted on Twitter: “We are REMOVING ITALY, Vatican City state & San Marino from the #TravelCorridor list.

“However, note that the implementation date is moved to 4am on SUNDAY 18 October & applies UK wide, if you arrive from these destinations you will need to self-isolate.”

Italy’s coronavirus infection rate leapt to 64.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on a seven day rolling average, with 3.5 per cent of those people swabbed testing positive for Covid-19.

The country’s 14-day rate was 96 cases per 100,000.

There are a reported 6,000 hospitalised patients with coronavirus.

On a more positive note, Mr Shapps went on to add: “We are ADDING CRETE to the #TravelCorridor list this week.

“From 4am Sunday 18 Oct, if you arrive from Crete, you will NO LONGER need to self-isolate.

“ALSO THIS WEEK, the whole of the UK is now aligned with our advice around all of the Greek islands.”

