Hit show Dexter set to return after eight year absence

DEXTER could be stalking his prey once again with the hit show set to return, after an eight year absence.

The crime drama was a massive hit when Dexter Morgan, a forensic technician with homicidal tendencies, slashed his way onto our screens in 2006.

Michael C Hall, who plays lead character, is now set to reprise the role for a 10-episode for US network, Showtime after they announced they are going into production next year, with the aim of getting it on our screen to enjoy by the end of 2021.

49-year-old Hall, who played Tom Delaney in Safe, in British Netflix adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel, won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for his portrayal of the vigilante serial killer living a double life.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series,” announced Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine told Hollywood Reporter