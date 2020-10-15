EIGHT people have been arrested, who are allegedly behind 15 crimes of breaking into lorries parked at rest areas in towns across Spain and stealing goods valued at €500,000.

The investigation started after the Guardia Civil received calls concerning the unusual movements of a vehicle in the town of Camarena.

Simultaneously, the Madrid Municipal Police contacted the agents because they were also investigating similar thefts, so it was agreed that a joint enquiry would be sensible.

It transpired that one member of the gang would undertake surveillance while the others parked one of the two vehicles that they used to transport the stolen items, along with other vehicles so as not to arouse suspicion.

In a few minutes they transferred the load from one lorry to another and fled with the goods to Madrid involving a shuttle vehicle that alerted them to possible police controls.

These criminals tried to dispose of the stolen merchandise very quickly and what wasn’t sold was taken to warehouse located in the town of Rivas Vaciamadrid where small lots were sold.

This is an ongoing investigation but so far goods to the value of €150,000 have been recovered.