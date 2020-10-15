A group of friends hire crane to surprise cancer patient in hospital.

THE women rented the crane to ‘visit’ a friend with cancer who has been in a hospital in Argentina for two months.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant visits have been restricted, and although the friends stay in touch with Gabriela, 52 through video calls, the women wanted to do something special.

They had the crane placed underneath her bedroom window at the Fleming Hospital, and surpised Gabriele with an ‘injection of encouragememt’ to continue her fight against cancer during the health crisis.

Un grupo de amigas de La Plata (Argentina) alquiló una grúa para ver, aunque sea de lejos, a Gabriela, su amiga desde hace 12 años, que lucha contra el cáncer en el Fleming.

No hay barreras ni confinamiento que pueda con una verdadera amistad. pic.twitter.com/9D28QZF9Mg

The 12 women, who were carrying balloons and banners, have all been friends for more than 10 years, having met through a running group from La Plata.

“The idea came from the need to visit her, the isolation was becoming very long. We shared and spent a lot of time together, we belong to a running group and we miss her a lot,” said Patricia, one of the group members in an interview with Telefé.

