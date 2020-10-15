Benidorm business associations’ Ministry meeting had to be postponed

BENIDORM’S shopkeepers and hospitality trade associations were due for Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism talks in Madrid last Wednesday.

This was subject to a last-minute change and the meeting with Juan Ignacio Diaz Bidart, a hight-ranking official at the Ministry, was re-arranged for this coming Wednesday, October 21.

Representatives of AICO, ABRECA and OCIOBAL will finally be able to state their case following demonstrations in August and September calling for dialogue with the central government and an extension of the government’s Erte furloughs.

Representatives of the different associations have high hopes of the outcome of the meeting, AICO said.

“Principally they are focused on defending the future of their members, their families, the employees who depend on them and Benidorm’s business structure.”