THIS morning (October 15) AnimaNaturalis staged a protest outside the Catalan Government building in Barcelona to demand that no further public money be spent to support bullfighting which still happens in many Catalan towns.

They argue that the Catalan Primary Care is facing a second wave without resources to combat it and as different groups ask the town councils to exercise responsibility with everyone’s money, they believe it is time to stop financing bullfighting events from now on.

Having sent requests to 30 municipalities in the Autonomous Community using transparency laws, they have asked how much each spends on supporting bullfights and with most having answered, the total is estimated at €850,000 per annum.

According to AnimaNaturalis and Cas International, the annual total of €850,000 could fund the maintenance cost of 30 ICU beds, 34 respirators, 10 general practitioners, 20 hospital nurses, 23,600 Covid-19 tests and 467,000 masks.