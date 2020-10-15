An emotional Kate Garraway speaks of husband Derek’s ‘worrying downs’

AN emotional Kate Garraway opened up to Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid and said that while Derek has been stable for a number of days he still experiences setbacks.

Giving a detailed updated on her husband Derek Draper’s condition after coronavirus left him in a coma, Kate said: “There are big ups and big downs, not big ups really, small improvements and worrying downs as well.”

Speaking about the restrictions in hospitals which means only one person can visit at a time, Kate said that their 14 year old daughter Darcy hasn’t been able to see her dad since he was admitted.

“It’s tough, it’s very hard. Darcy hasn’t been able to see Derek, his mum and dad haven’t been able to see him for a long time now.

When asked how she feels about people flouting lockdown rules, Kate said that while she doesn’t judge anyone, the reality of having a seriously ill relative is eye-opening.

“But I still come back to the fact that when I see Derek, I just think, nobody in the country would want that for anyone they love for themselves.”

