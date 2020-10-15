A good day’s fishing on the River Jucar

FOR their latest Winter League match, the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club chose Section C of the River Jucar in Valencia province.

The day started with a great turnout of 14 contestants and the best catch totalling 29.2 kilos went to Graham Sewell.

-- Advertisement --



Vic Wills came second with 17.78 kilos.

The river was like a millpond with a water temperature of 20 degrees, while the air temperature rose throughout the day to 23 degrees after a cloudy start.

One of the club’s more specialist anglers caught a staggering total of 27 fish weighing in at a “massive” four ounces but it was good to see a smile back on the face of the president after a good day’s fishing, said the club’s secretary Jeff Richards.

Members caught a total of 108 fish weighing 130 kilos, with only one returning an empty net.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and frank.povey@btopenworld.com) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).