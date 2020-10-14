The Great British Bake Off came under fire again last night after viewers accused the show of being Racist.

This follows after Sura Selvarajah was eliminated from last night’s show. Many viewers expressed their disappointment and pointed out that this is the third Black and Minority Ethnicity (BAME) person to leave this show only four episodes into the 11th Season.

During last night’s Chocolate week show, Sura failed to impress judges Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith serving up a raw white chocolate cake during the showstopper round.

Many fans of the show took to social media to vent their anger around the result and pointing out that there seemed to be an ongoing trend.

One Commented, “I’m watching #BakeOff for the first time ever and all I am seeing is that the star baker is always a man and the eliminated baker is always a person of color,”

Another commented, “Here we go only one BAME left all the others white British Irish Scottish they will scream the Bake Off is Racist I can see it now…”

Although many others argued back saying the result was fair as Sura had served up a raw cake and it is a baking show after all.

