One in eight Brits convinced by conspiracy theorists that Covid-19 is a plot to force them to have vaccinations. Whilst one in 12 believes the 5G network is putting them more at risk than coronavirus.

Dr. Sander Van De Liden and his team from Cambridge University asked over 2,000 Britons about their attitudes to misinformation. Among those asked, one in 5 said they would opt-out of having the vaccine and almost 16 percent wouldn’t recommend the vaccine to a vulnerable person.

-- Advertisement --



Dr. Sander van der Linden, the co-author of the study which was published in the Royal Society Open Science journal, said, “Certain misinformation claims are consistently seen as reliable by substantial sections of the public.”

“We find a clear link between believing coronavirus conspiracies and hesitancy around any future vaccine.”

The older generation is less likely to believe in conspiracy theories, however, people getting their information on social media platforms are more than likely to believe in them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “One in eight Brits convinced by conspiracy theorists”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!