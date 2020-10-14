LEVI Strauss host ‘QVC-style’ live shopping event on Amazon Prime Day.

Fashion giants such as Levi Strauss and Tommy Hilfiger are set to revolutionize the way we shop by streaming live sessions on Amazon and other platforms where customers are shown how to style different products. They can tune in listen to celebrities, influencers and fashion insiders talk about the fall collection, as well as ask questions and make purchases.

-- Advertisement --



While these live events are a big business in China, they are relatively new in the US. However; Levi Strauss has been hosting live shows on Amazon since 2018 with the latest set to hit our screens on Amazon Prime Day.

Insiders say it offers a unique shopping experience which brings people together during times of isolation.

A participant of Tommy Hilfiger’s recent online event tweeted: “It was a cool way to check out trends for the fall. I loved the styling advice. It was almost like having a personal shopper.”

Coresight Research predicts live-stream shopping events in the U.S. will generate $25 billion in sales by 2023.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Levi Strauss host ’QVC-style live shopping event on Amazon”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!