THE unmanned Reaper drone wiped out the ISIS unit using a 500lb GBU-12 guided smart bomb.

The Ministry of Defense reported that “a small group of extremists” attacked local security forces in Agbar, a province west of Baghdad. After Iraqi defense forces called for assistance, coalition fast jets attacked the terrorists with a 500lb GBU-12 bomb.

-- Advertisement --



According to the MoD: ‘The crew of the Reaper successfully located them, and at an appropriate moment, with no sign of a strike posing any risks to friendly forces or any civilians, conducted a carefully planned attack with a GBU-12 guided bomb. The Iraqi forces subsequently reported that the threat had been eliminated.’

Similar attacks, using both drones and fast jets, were launched against ISIS suspects in August.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “ISIS terror unit ‘eliminated’ by RAF drone in Iraq”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow.