Iceman kept his cool to win the World Grand Prix

THE Iceman, Gerwyn Price, kept his cool to win the World Grand Prix 2020 after beating Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode in the final.

The Welshman, who recently triumphed in World Series of Darts, can add this latest title to a pair of Grand Slam victories.

Price kept his cool to snatch a fairytale victory from 28-year-old aubergine farmer, Dirk van Duijvenbode in a 5-2 win that sees the Welshman climb up to second in the world rankings.

The Iceman’s win at the World Grand Prix means he now sits behind the world’s best in Michael van Gerwen after claiming his fourth title in his last five tournaments.

Netherland’s debutant Van Duijvenbode may have lost but scooped the biggest payday of his career and a spot in the world’s top 64.

Whilst Iceman Price claimed the £110,000 first prize as his cool climb to the top continues.

