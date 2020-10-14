Costa del Sol: The Solheim Cup will be played in Spain for the first time

THE Solheim Cup will be played in Spain for the first time and more specifically, the Ladies European Tour has confirmed the 2023 tournament will be held in the Costa del Sol.

The world-renowned course at Finca Cortesin, Andalucía will host the biennial contest in 2023 and will be the first time the tour has been played in Spain, becoming the sixth European country to do so since Scotland, Germany, Ireland, Wales and Sweden.

Local Costa del Sol golfer Azahara Munoz will be hoping to be part of the side after making four appearances since her debut in 2011, with other Spanish star Carlota Ciganda becoming a current mainstay in the European side.

Team Europe are the current holders off the crown after defeating their American competitors in Scotland last year after the contest ended in a dramatic 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles.

The tournament is named after the Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer Karsten Solheim and will next be held in Toledo, Ohio in 2021 before the event arrives in the sunny Costa del Sol.

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, said: “We are delighted to announce Spain as the host nation for the 2023 Solheim Cup when it returns to European soil for the 18th edition of this major international team golf event.

“Spain is a passionate golfing nation with knowledgeable fans and a history of developing generations of talented golfers while Andalucía’s strong cultural heritage will make for a unique experience for players, guests and supporters alike.

“The tournament will not only enhance the country’s reputation as an elite golfing nation but the Costa del Sol as a must-visit destination, which will help to inspire the next generation of children to take up the game.”

