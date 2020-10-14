Controlled agricultural fires are now allowed in parts of Mallorca

IN very dry climates with plenty of dead vegetation, fires are a major problem and most of Spain including Mallorca imposes strict regulations concerning all sorts of fires including those on agricultural land.

With effect from October 16, Santanyi Council has lifted all restrictions on starting controlled fires in agricultural and forest areas and on its website has a link to a list of dos and don’ts in order to ensure that they do not get out of hand and cause damage.

-- Advertisement --



The matter of fires is handled by the Emergency Department of the Santanyí Council as well as the local Volunteer Group of Civil Protection.