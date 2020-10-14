‘CIRCUIT break’ could cut the UK COVID rates by up to 49%, claims an as-yet unpublished paper by scientific experts.

Scientists in the UK have suggested that a circuit break in the form of a 14 day total lockdown could have dramatic effects on the country’s infection rates, with an improvement of between 29% and 49% predicted. The paper proposes the circuit break should take place during half term or over Christmas.

Their paper “examines the impact of a short two-week period of intense control. In the paper we time this to coincide with the October half-term to minimise any disruption to education,” the scientists said.

“Using two different modelling approaches we show that a short, sharp two-week break leads to a decline in cases, with similar declines in hospitalisation and mortality over a short period – this could potentially reduce the acute load on the NHS enabling it to continue non-Covid care into the winter months.”

