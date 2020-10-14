With coronavirus cases rising rapidly in Catalonia, the government will be implementing new restrictions. Catalonia heading for new restrictions soon.

The Public Health Secretary of the Generalitat, have now advised businesses to start their employees working from home, and universities go back to using virtual classes to teach for two weeks. The government is working fast in an attempt to stop anymore spreading.

In Barcelona University there have been over 60 positive cases, and most of those people did not show symptoms. There have also been another 200 students asked to put themselves into self-isolation and 150 more are isolating at home.

Data has shown if Catalonia do not put their restrictions into place now their cases could be as high as Madrids. Navarra, which is close by has put restrictions into place also, gatherings are reduced to six people and restaurants and bars are to close at 10pm. The capacity of the restaurants and also cinemas can only hold 30%.

The new restrictions will help balance the rise in COVID-19 cases, and hopefully Catalonia will not have to go back into a full lockdown.

Catalonia heading for new restrictions soon