The world has over 37 million cases of COVID-19, which continues to increase, with over 1 million deaths. However, there have been many people that have recovered from the virus. But can you catch COVID-19 twice?

When recovering from COVID-19 the human body does develop the antibody but it is unsure how long that protection is there for. If you do recover from the nasty disease this doesn’t necessarily mean the antibodies will be able to fight the disease off, you may get infected again.

-- Advertisement --



There has been a young American man that has caught the virus again, however he had different symptoms meaning the virus had mutated slightly. Contracting the virus twice may be unlikely, but it is still possible.

In spite of possibly contracting the virus for a second time the best way to avoid it is to stick to social distancing, washing your hands and keeping your face mask on as a preventative.

Thank you for reading this article, “Can you catch COVID-19 twice?”. For more up-to-date news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.