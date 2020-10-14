Another round of coronavirus tests for front line workers

THE Almuñecar Council is once again carrying out coronavirus tests on municipal employees with the first groups seen including Local Police, Fire Department and Council staff who meet with the general public.

Also, to be included will be workers who are cleaning and disinfecting the streets as well as those maintaining planting and parks to ensure that they can be treated immediately if tested positive but also to ensure that essential services are still available to local residents.

There are still a number of people suffering financially from the effects of the pandemic and the Council wants to ensure that Social Services in particular are able to support them.