EVEN though new lower speed limits have been introduced in much of Mallorca, early on Monday morning a driver of a BMW was spotted on a ring road of the Ma-30 near the Fan Shopping Centre travelling at increasing speed.

The driver lost control and the car left the road, hit the divider and overturned before catching fire.

Luckily a driver in the vicinity managed to stop and help to free the seriously injured man before the fire brigade arrived to put out the fire and his quick and brave action may have saved a life.

The injured man was first given emergency first aid where he lay and was then rushed to Son Espaces hospital for further treatment.

Guardia Civil officers are now investigating the possible reasons for the accident.