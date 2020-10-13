Elche vegan cheese one of the best in the world

A VEGAN cheese made in Elche has been recognised as one of the best in the world, according to the Abillionveg community review.

The Mommus company from the Miguel Hernández University Science Park in Elche makes the 100% natural cheese with more than 70% cashew nuts grown with vegan ferments, water and salt, and covered in camemberti penicillin.

The Elche cheese, dubbed “one of the best in the world”, acts as a vegan substitute for Camembert and has received the support of the community review who highlighted its cheese flavour, the simplicity of its preparation and the exclusion of coconut oil as its main achievements.

