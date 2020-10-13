Bar busted with 250 customers and heavily fined

A BAR has been busted with 250 customers and has been heavily fined for its disregard of new Covid-19 safety regulations.

The Kasablanca Shisha Lounge in Birmingham can be seen acting as if it’s an 1920s speakeasy on police body-cam footage by trying to close the shutters, turning off the music and telling customers to be quiet as the establishment gets raided by officers.

One WPC can be heard telling the owner: “Shutting the shutters to turn the music off makes no difference, we’ve got it all on camera.

The actions of the Shisha lounge has led the establishment to be fined £10,000.

In the footage, officers can be heard saying telling the 250 customers: “Every person here should be wearing a mask. You are working behind here. You have a duty to ensure people in here are following the guidelines.

“People should not be in groups at the till. As soon as whoever controls the shutters have seen the police they’ve shut the shutters.

“I’ve then stood at that door and heard them turn the music down and tell everyone to be quiet. I can hear it through the door, I’m not stupid.”

This is the second bar to get busted and be heavily fined in the West Midlands after police broke up an illegal rave in Walsall.

