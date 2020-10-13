Many streaming music services aim to cover absolutely everything, but there’s something to be said for focus and simplicity, which Amazon Music Unlimited provides.

Whilst Amazon Music Unlimited lacks video content, it does excel at bringing a large podcast selection and more than 60 million songs and compositions, some of them in fabulous HD Audio, available via a web browser, desktop and mobile apps, and Amazon Alexa-powered devices. Now Amazon Music Unlimited gets a price cut!

Described as a meat and potatoes audio service Amazon Music Unlimited is a pleasure to use and navigate.

And then indulge in the best bargain on the site and get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited with a price cut at just 99p.

If you´re curious about the differences between Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Prime Music?

We´ll explain – Amazon Music Unlimited is a standalone streaming music service that offers more than 60 million music tracks. Amazon Prime Music, on the other hand, is bundled in your Prime subscription and offers 2 million songs. Both are ad-free listening experiences and are available on numerous devices, so your whole household can pick their favourite tracks and playlists.