UK’s Top Scientific Adviser Warns Tier System is ‘No-Where Near Enough’ to Halt COVID Spread

Chief Medical Officer Professor for the Uk, Chris Whitty. has warned that even the strictest new lockdown measures would not “be enough to get on top of it” in the worst-hit areas. The professor’s warning came shortly after the PM Boris Johnson announced a three-tier lockdown system, where areas in England would be rated as ‘medium’, ‘high’ or ‘very high’ risk.

Standing beside the Prime Minister at a Downing Street press conference, Prof Whitty said: “I am very confident that the measures that are currently in place are helping to slow the virus. These measures will help to slow it further.”

However, the Prof hit a gloomy note and said the notion that restrictions can be imposed “without causing harm is an illusion. We’re going to have to do more, that’s the whole point of what the Prime Minister has just announced, and probably in some areas significantly more,” he said.

Last month, the Sage committee proposed a short, sharp “circuit breaker” lockdown that would have shut pubs, bars and other venues for two weeks, to stop infections spiralling out of control. Instead, ministers imposed a 10 pm closing time.

