Toby Carvery and All Bar One owners have announced they will cut some of their 44,000 UK staff.

Mitchells & Butlers, the pubs and restaurants group, has begun redundancy consultations with a number of staff as it struggles with the impact of the crisis. M&B, whose chains include All Bar One and Harvester, owns around 1,700 pubs and restaurants and has 44,000 employees on the books.

A spokesperson for the company described it as “a difficult and regrettable decision”. The group have not yet disclosed how many jobs are at risk. M&B said it would “seek to redeploy affected staff wherever possible. Our industry is operating in exceptionally challenging and uncertain circumstances.”

“While we have worked incredibly hard to make sites Covid-19 secure and keep staff and customers safe, we are facing significant difficulties from the recently introduced 10 pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants, newly enforced closures and tapering government support that doesn’t go far enough.”

The spokesman added: “With trading restrictions and uncertainty likely to continue for the foreseeable future, we strongly urge the government to step up the level of support it is offering to an industry which has been repeatedly singled out and taken the full brunt of restrictions.”

