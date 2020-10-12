Smell the money – Dachschund ‘Jack’ using ability to sniff out cash to help animal charity

Smell the money – Dachschund ‘Jack’ is using his ability to sniff out cash to help an animal charity.

THE 15-year-old dog, named Jack Truett, lives with his family in Michigan and has a knack for finding lost money, honing his skills during daily walks.

Owner Richard Truett said: “In the last 11 years, Jake has sniffed out more than $200 (€169) in coins and bills on sidewalks, in streets, under benches, in the grass and elsewhere.

“Every battered, weather-beaten coin and every tattered, wrinkled bill has been saved in Jake’s Bank, a wooden box.”

‘Jake’s Bank’ currently contains $250.08 (€212), but a The Jake Project fundraiser set up in aid of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, has already raised an additional €4,840.

Owner Richard added: “Jake, now 15, has always known his life savings would go to help FAMD. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a sense of urgency to his mission.”

FAMD each year cares for more than 2,500 homeless animals, and as a result of htehealth crisis, donations are way down.

“Construction of a new animal intake area at FAMD’s animal adoption and education center is in danger of being delayed,” said Richard.

“Instead of just quietly donating his money, Jake wants to make it grow from $250.08 to $25,000 (€21,000) to help keep the project on track. To do that he needs the equivalent of 100 donors to match his initial contribution.”

