AFTER raising €700 from a fashion show featuring the new autumn/winter collection from Mistiquemoda La Cala which was held at Bridges Bar in Riviera, a formal handing over of the cheque took place last week.

The money will be of tremendous help to the Alzheimer’s and dementia support group in Spain which is promoted under the umbrella of Age Concern and the cheque was handed over by Christina Stiksma owner of Mistiquemoda who was delighted at the amount that she was able to give to the charity.