Pregnant women with Covid-19 don’t infect their newborns, study finds.

The study examined the risk of mother-to-newborn transmission of Covid-19, and found that babies were not infected with coronavirus during pregnancy, even if they breastfed and shared the same hospital room.

The research carried out by JAMA Pediatrics did find however, that mothers with severe/critical Covid-19 gave birth approximately one week earlier than non-positive expecting mums.

And their babies were four times more likely to require phototherapy to treat jaundice.

“These findings suggest that during the Covid-19 pandemic, separation of affected mothers and newborns may not be warranted, and direct breastfeeding appears to be safe,” said the pediatricians, who analysed 101 neonates born to mothers with perinatal SARS-CoV-2 infections.


Pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19, and reports have suggested that the risk for preterm delivery is higher among women infected with the virus, according to data released in June by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But as yet, there is no evidence that their babies are at risk from the virus.


