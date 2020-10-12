North Korean leader Kim Jong-un weeps for forgiveness during an address at a military parade as he admits his failures.

KIM JONG-UN wipes away tears during an anniversary parade as he admits that he has failed the country and has not “always lived up to” the trust placed in him.

The shocking plea for forgiveness from the North Korean leader comes after analysts confirmed there has been mounting pressure on his regime.

Weeping Kim wiped away tears from behind his glasses as he spoke about his promises for economic progress, blaming international sanctions, natural disasters and the coronavirus for not being able to deliver them: “I am ashamed that I have never been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust.

“My efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods.”

During the parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s ruling Workers’ party, North Korea also unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which, if it becomes operational, would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the world.

