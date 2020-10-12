Melbourne residents accuse Orthodox Jews of breaking lockdown

OUTRAGED Melbourne residents have appeared in a heated row with a group of orthodox Jews and accused them of breaking lockdown laws in a video on social media.

Confronting footage showed worshippers, believed to be the Satmar Hasidic group, leaving the Adass Israel School, in South Melbourne, on Saturday October 10.

The two groups were seen screaming and shouting at each other with one clip showing the cameraman pointing at a large group of worshippers flooding the street

‘All of these people and about 50 more were in this school,’ he said.

The video of people ‘pouring out’ of the building was shared to Twitter and shouting and screaming could be heard in the background.

A second clip showed the worshippers together on the street in Elsternwick before one man began to chase cameraman.

‘These people are breaking corona rules and they’re trying to attack me… they’re trying to attack me,’ he said.

The Jewish man then screamed in another woman’s face and she labelled him ‘disgraceful’.

‘You are a member of this society,’ she yelled.

One of the men who recorded the disagreement, said the arguments almost turned violent.

‘People from the mass gathering were very aggressive and coming very close to people’s faces. Not distancing from us at all,’ he told Australian press.

‘Over the past days and nights there’s been these mass gatherings happening across the road and several residents were out there.

‘We wanted to document it to show the police and show the government what was going on,’ he explained.

Victoria Police confirmed they attended Elsternwick on Saturday following reports of alleged breaches of the Chief Health Officer directions, however, Police said no breaches were identified.