Lions’ Alzheimer’s and dementia support group Maskparade was a success

MORE than 100 guests helped raise €2,627 with a runway event at the picturesque La Sierra restaurant at Cerrado de Aguilla golf all of which will be used by the La Cala de Mijas Lions to support local groups and charities.

The theme of the event was “If we have to wear the damn thing – lets decorate with lots of bling!” And the ladies certainly did that with the winning mask a veritable silver Christmas tree created and modelled by Patricia Reynolds who richly deserved the champagne prize.

Following lunch, outfits from the Lions charity shop range including items from Biba, Pierre Cardin, Luis Vuitton and many more took place.

The audience was rightly impressed that most outfits still displayed their original price tags and after the runway show, the reasonably priced outfits were for sale and a queue quickly formed.