Daily WhatsApp workshops for the elderly residents of Cartagena

Daily WhatsApp workshops will be on offer for the elderly residents of Cartagena as the City Council launches an initiative to maintain leisure, health and culture despite social restrictions.

THE Department of Social Services in Cartagena will be distributing videos daily through the messaging communication app, WhatsApp, to the elderly residents of the region.

The workshops serve to help the elderly to maintain healthy habits, improve memory, nutrition or personal safety. They also include cultural proposals, physical exercise and crafts so that they can enjoy quality leisure time.

The Deputy Mayor and head of Social Services, Noelia Arroyo stated: “Our technicians have made an effort to keep the entire program designed to keep our greatest physically and psychologically active going.

“That is why we have organised [this] through WhatsApp, which is the way that most prefer. In fact, we already have 300 seniors in our groups for the workshops,” Arroyo explained.

The deputy mayor recalls that those without tablets, computers or smartphones can join the telecompany program that the City Council launched at the beginning of the confinement.

