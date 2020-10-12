CANADIAN detained in China “astonished” at extent of COVID-19 after months of isolation from the outside world.

Michael Kovrig spoke with Canadian diplomats virtually this weekend for the first time since January, his wife said on Sunday. Kovrig, who, along with Michael Spavor, has been imprisoned in China for almost two years, was said to have been “relieved” to get outside news.

Speaking with the CBC, Kuvrig’s wife Vina said that after such a long time in “extreme isolation, Michael was greatly relieved to receive news from the outside world, and of his family.”

Without information from family or friends, and receiving little news within the prison, Kovrig was shocked when he learned the extent of the pandemic worldwide.

“He was astonished to learn about the details of the Covid-19 pandemic and remarked that it all sounded like some ‘zombie apocalypse movie,’” her statement read.

Kovrig and Spayor have been imprisoned in China since December 2018, charged with espionage.

