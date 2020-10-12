Annual art event goes ahead respecting the new norm

John Smith
The Artists on site
The Artists on site Credit: Almuñecar Council

ONCE a year, Almuñecar welcomes artists from all over Europe to take part in the week-long meeting of those who work in plastic but this year, the ninth meeting of its type was less cosmopolitan due to Covid-19.

Almost a dozen artists, mainly from the immediate area, although with two regular visitors from more distant regions of Spain, spent their time, socially distanced but still able to enjoy the work and camaraderie which resulted in an exhibition of what they had achieved which was open to the public last Saturday.

Despite the restrictions, the event was considered a success by the artists and visitors alike.




