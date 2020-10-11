YOUTUBE is more representative of modern Britain that the BBC, according to YouTube’s UK boss, Ben McOwen Wilson.

The comment comes as the Google-owned video service is set to overtake the BBC as the primary source of media for those in the 16 – 34 year age bracket. McOwen Wilson insists this is because YouTube offers more diverse material from “different races, genders and regional diversity that just isn’t available in traditional media.”

YouTube is now more representative of modern Britain, McOwen Wilson feels, as it is capable of speaking directly to everyone.

The need for modernising has not been lost on the BBC. Speaking to Ofcom, BBC boss Tim Davies said: “We need more diverse voices and that is a challenge for every single institution, not just broadcasting… l have lit a fire on this. We won’t recruit in the same way. And we need to look more broadly across the UK so that everyone says ‘the BBC is for me’ and ‘my views are represented”.

