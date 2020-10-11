Vue Cinemas To Close Quarter of Cinemas Three Days A Week

Vue cinemas will be shutting a quarter of its venues three days a week in an effort to reduce costs following delays in the release of a string of blockbuster films like James Bond and Black Widow.

Vue Cinemas across the UK will reduce their opening hours to four days a week over 21 of its 91 sites, keeping them shut on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Cineworld, one of Vue’s main competitors, earlier announced it will temporarily close 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK.

The chief executive of Vue Cinemas had said that cinema chains were dealt a “body blow” by the delay to the next James Bond film, No Time To Die, until April next year. Marvel film Black Widow, sci-fi blockbuster Dune and Jurassic World: Dominion are also among the high-profile titles that have seen release delays as a result of the global pandemic.

Tim Richards said on Monday: “Our problem right now is we have no movies. This was a big blow for us. We’re likely going to make it through; I’m concerned about the independents and the small regional operators right now that are going to really struggle, and when they close they may not reopen.”

