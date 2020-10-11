PRINCE William urges everyone to take action against climate change in a virtual Ted Talk to promote his Earthshot Prize.

William has joined forces with many high-profile activists including Queen Rania Al Abdullah, popstar Shakira and actor Cate Blanchett. There are five Earthshots: Protect and restore nature, Clean our air, Revive our oceans, Build a waste-free world, and Fix our climate. They are each underpinned by scientifically agreed targets and aim to find new, positive solutions to environmental change.

Speaking from the grounds of Windsor Castle, William explained that he took inspiration from President John F. Kennedy, who, in 1961, declared that he would put a man on the moon within a decade – this he called a Moonshot.

“But now, rather than a moonshot for this decade – we need Earthshots. We must harness that same spirit of human ingenuity and purpose and turn it with laser sharp focus and urgency on the most pressing challenge we have ever faced – repairing our planet.”

