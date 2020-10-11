A TERRIFYING incident see’s police hunt for firework throwing thugs in Canada.

Two laughing thugs threw fireworks at a petrol station worker after taking selfies.

The two suspects entered the petrol station in Mississauga, Canada, at around 12.30am on July 4, according to local police.

The men set off a roman candle firework with one of them then running towards the employee and aimed the firework at the victim as bright flashes of sparked across the store, as the other thug recorded the entire event on his mobile phone.

The employee fortunately only suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

One suspect described as male, black, late teens, long black hair, wearing red shoes, black pants, and a dark blue shirt with yellow Nike writing.

The second is described as male, black, late teens, long black hair, wearing black Nike flip flops, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information to help police hunt for the firework throwing thugs, is asked to contact the police as they continue their search to find the culprits of this incredibly dangerous attack.

