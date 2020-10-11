Nintendo is taking on Disney in the battle of the Theme Parks with the world’s first ever Super Mario World set to open in 2021.

The original opening was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic but has now announced that it expects to open to the public in 2021.

The long-anticipated Super Nintendo World will see a seamless integration of live attractions, augmented reality and mobile applications to make it a truly futuristic experience.

While the actual park aesthetics remain a closely guarded secret, Nintendo have released a number of images teasing its potential feel, alongside a music video to promote the park and engage some marketing hype around its future launch.

Fans, young and old, will be able to enjoy restaurants, cafes, bars, alongside a range of unique attractions including omni mover-style rides (similar to those experienced in Disney’s Haunted Manor) as well as REAL LIFE Mario Kart which will pit guests against themselves on a real track environment, however, the technicalities of how this will actually work in reality are being kept a closely guarded secret.

Park guest will be register on arrival and will use a mix of a downloadable app and real life “power-up bands” to compete against their friends, family and other guests across the park. Though to be the first experience of its kind ever, the park is hyped to match, and potentially exceed, the experience received at Disney’s many theme parks and resorts.

