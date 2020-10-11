NIGELLA Lawson launches new book written during lockdown and embarks on a new TV series.

Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella’s new and most literary book yet, is a charming mix of homely recipes and extended essays, such as ‘A Loving Defence of Brown Food’. Indeed, one of these essays had to take a dramatic u-turn as lockdown was announced – Nigella had been writing about throwing a dinner party.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking with The Guardian about her shift in priorities during the pandemic, Nigella said: “It was hard. But I suppose that survival thing kicked in, and it felt important to think about food because it became clear [during lockdown] that it gave structure, sustenance and pleasure.”

Nigella herself found pleasure in the solitude, relaxing at the end of a long day with a drink and “that fantastically retro thing of putting crisps in a bowl. It’s so great!”

Reflecting on being entirely alone during lockdown – she is divorced and her children now live away from home – she said she found the time “wonderful, which I know sounds awful. But I’m very happy not having to fill up my life going to things. I very much like having no public life.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Nigella Lawson launches new book written during lockdown”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!