There has been much debate on whether or not to sell Channel 4. However, Channel 5 was taken over by American owners (ViacomCBS) and have been very successful since. The government controlled channel has much to debate over.

Channel 4 receives its profits from advertising on the television, but with the current climate the channel has had no luck. When Channel 5 was bought, the owner had plenty of money to invest and show more interesting and serious programs, it can make the channel fly!

-- Advertisement --



Channel 4 was televised in 1982 in an attempt to bring a younger audience to the channel to compete with BBC, the channel was created by Margaret Thatcher’s government. Over the years the competition for normal televised channels has increased as there is now a massive market for streaming services, for example, Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.

Channel 4 is under government control and it is proving difficult to keep it that way. Selling the channel could be risky, as budgets could be thrown out the window. However, throughout the lockdown the channel remained steady and showed its sustainability. Of course, it all depends on who wins the debate and the decision to keep the channel under government control or sell.

Thank you for reading this article, “Could this be the end for Channel 4?”. For more up-to-date news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.