12,872 new Covid cases and 65 deaths in the UK since last Sunday

12,872 NEW Covid cases and 65 deaths have been recorded in the UK since last Sunday, which is an increase of over 80%, and a top scientist is warning that a new national lockdown is “a possibility”.

Worryingly the death toll has doubled since they were recorded last week and Professor Peter Horby has warned that there could well be a second national lockdown in the UK on the way.

With a rise in the number of positive tests, more deaths, struggling hospitals and restrictions seemingly not working, Professor Horby told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show the country is in a “precarious position”.

According to Horby, hospitals in the north of England are struggling to cope with cases, stating: “We are already seeing in some parts of the North that some hospitals are starting to see the pressure.”

“We have a doubling time of about eight to 15 days so it is not long before those ICU (intensive care unit) beds could be full and we could be in a really difficult situation.

“I am afraid we are going to have to make some very difficult choices and act very quickly.”

Speaking about another possibly nationwide lockdown, Horby said: “I think that’s a possibility and we have to do what we can to avoid that at all costs.”

