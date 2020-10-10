UK moves backwards towards March rates of infection when the first wave was soaring.

The UK is heading back towards where it was in March as hospital admissions for coronavirus rose by 50 per cent in the last week in England.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, reported to MPs that they could see Intensive care units full in the North West within a few weeks.

The latest figures show that 3,090 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital, this is just only seven more than we saw in March.

The daily average number of cases has now risen from 285 to 441 and showing patient hospitalisations are increasing rapidly.

Van-Tam reports hospital admissions could double in the North West and the regions intensive care beds are two to three times away from capacity.

With the official figures released yesterday showing the true infection rates might double to 45,000 a day.

