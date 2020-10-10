TWO THIRDS of Americans “at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19” due to being overweight, according to US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While it was previously know that being obese could lead to complications, new research from the CDC, posted on their website on Tuesday, suggests that being overweight could also place people at higher risk.

‘Revisions were made on October 6, 2020 to reflect recent data supporting increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 among adults with COVID-19 who have obesity, who have overweight, or who smoke or have a history of smoking,’ the CDC said. 40% of American adults are obese while 32%, roughly two-thirds, are overweight

Interest was sparked on the subject when Donald Trump, considered obese, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. According to the CDC, having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above substantially increases risk of severe illness. Trump, weighing 110.7kg at 6ft 3in is categorised as obese, which could increase his risk of death from the virus as much as 40 per cent, according to Public Health England.

