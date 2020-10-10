North Korea unveils new weapons at parade

NORTH KOREA unveils new weapons, including what is alleged to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the WPK ruling party.

Amid fears of Kim Jong Un’s ever-increasing arsenal of weapons, the leader announced at the parade that he is prepared to “fully mobilise” at the sign of a threat to the country. A wide range of new ballistic weapons was displayed at the event.

Mere weeks before the US Presidential election, Kim avoided any direct criticism of Washington, instead focusing on domestic matters and urging the people to remain strong in the face of the “tremendous challenges” they currently face.

Speaking of the sanctions led by the US against his nuclear deterrent, Kim said: “if any force harms the safety of our nation, we will fully mobilise the strongest offensive might in a pre-emptive manner to punish them.”

