No return to a new normal for the UK until at least October 2021, Boris Johnson told colleagues.

Boris Johnson announced that the UK should not expect to get back some form of normality until at least next October. This is despite his previous earlier promises that life might return to normal by Christmas.

Addressing the Tory conference last week, which was held virtually, he stated that he believe their next conference would be able to be attended face to face.

This statement was in direct contrast to his statements during July where he expressed a bold expectation for there to be a significant return to normality’ for the festive season.

‘I was going to say how great it is to be here in Birmingham but the fact is that we are not in Birmingham. This is not a conference hall, and alas I can’t see any of you in front of me…”

‘We will succeed by collective effort, by following the guidance and with the help of weekly and almost daily improvements in the medicine and the science.”

‘We will ensure that next time we meet it will be face to face and cheek by jowl, and we are working for the day when life will be back to normal, flying in a plane will be back to normal, and hairdressers will no longer look as though they are handling radioactive isotopes.”

The news came as a blow to the public and industry alike who are suffering as a result of continued and increasing restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

