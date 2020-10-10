MIJAS: Biggest park in the province set to open in 2023 as the town hall puts the 20-million-euro project out to tender early next year.

Speaking to SUR on Wednesday, mayor Josele González said “This is one of the most important projects of recent years for our municipality, at it will become a benchmark for the Costa del Sol.”

“It is a project of great importance that will generate jobs and wealth during its construction and later will become one of the biggest tourist attractions of our town,” said the councillor for Public Works, José Carlos Martín.

The project has been several years in the pipeline, and it’s easy to see why; when finished it will cover almost 350’000 square meters – the largest in Malaga – and will boast an open-air theatre.

Athletic-minded people can take advantage of the running track, skating rink, climbing wall and pétanque area. There will also be many different games tables and play areas for children.

