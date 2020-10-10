A theme park in Japan, on Awaji Island has got a new attraction. A life-sized Godzilla!

The life-size Godzilla attraction is 75ft (23m), visitors ride a zip-line and plunge straight into the mouth of Godzilla.

The pure size of the creature is what fascinates people. In the first Godzilla, the animal was a measly 50m but in the newest Godzilla movie: King of the Monsters the creature is 120m!It is the only ‘life-sized’ Godzilla statue that anyone has heard of, the face of the animal sticks out, whilst the body of the beast in ‘underground’.

Japan released Gojira in 1954 and then was released nationwide in 1955. The movie was played in American theatres from 1955 to the mid 1960. The ‘Gojira’ is a beast that is whale crossed with a gorilla. The whole Godzilla business is worth over $529 million worldwide!

