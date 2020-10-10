Good results from Turre antigen tests

TURRE’s mayor Martin Morales thanked residents for taking rapid antigen tests to establish Covid-19’s presence in the town.

“The results were very favourable and further measures are not necessary, although we shall follow the recommendations of the health authorities,” Morales said.

The Junta de Andalucia’s health authorities classed Turre’s incidence of approximately 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as high and the screening followed similar tests in Pulpi.

Turre residents, who were chosen at random and notified via text message, waited at the Polideportivo sports ground without queues or overcrowding. Testing was voluntary although the Health department stressed that it was important for as many people to attend as possible.

Unlike Pulpi, where positive or negative results were called out for everyone to hear, the five-strong team from the Hospital de la Inmaculada gave out these out individually.

Morales said afterwards that the tests were a valuable way of evaluating the municipality’s situation.

There were known to have been five outbreaks with 16 active cases, he said. “But they are controlled and quarantined,” he declared.

“In small towns we all know each other and there is considerable social control, which is an advantage in these situations,” he said.